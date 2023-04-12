Leaked U.S. Intel Says Serbia Signed Up to Send Weapons to Ukraine: Report
A purported classified Pentagon document claims that Serbia agreed to send arms to Ukraine, according to a report. The leaked U.S. intelligence file allegedly shows that Serbia—the only country in Europe that refused to impose sanctions on Russia after its invasion—had committed to sending “lethal aid” to Kyiv or may have even sent weapons already. “Serbia did not, nor will it be selling weapons to the Ukrainian nor the Russian side, nor to countries surrounding that conflict,” Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic told Reuters, adding that the intel was simply “untrue.” “Someone clearly wants to drag Serbia into that conflict, but we are diligently maintaining our policies,” Vucevic added. The document has not been authenticated by the Pentagon, which is carrying out an assessment of potential damage resulting from the slew of recent reported intelligence leaks.