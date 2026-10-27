STILL SPINNING Leavitt Lines Up Excuses for Trump’s Worst Nightmare The former White House press secretary took to her new network to talk up her ex-boss’s election blitz.

Karoline Leavitt appears to be laying the groundwork for the possibility that Republicans could lose the midterms, saying that many end-of-term presidents would have simply “thrown their party under the bus” rather than fight for them as Donald Trump has.

With seven days until the election, the former White House press secretary appeared on Fox News, where she is now a commentator, to highlight how hard her former boss was working to boost the GOP’s chances of holding Congress.

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Leavitt appeared on Fox News to talk up her ex boss. X

“Most incumbent presidents just throw in the towel and throw their party under the bus for the latter two years of their presidency, but that is not President Trump’s style,” she said.

“I obviously know him and know he’s going to fight until every last ballot is cast.”

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Although Trump is not on the ballot this year, he has made himself central to the campaign, which some insiders believe could hurt the GOP’s chances given his record-low approval ratings amid soaring gas prices and cost-of-living pressures.

Charles-McClintock Wilson/NurPhoto via Getty Images

But Leavitt took a different view, telling Fox: “President Trump knows that if his voters turn out, then Republicans are going to win and I think the president deserves a lot of credit for the work he’s putting in on the campaign trail.”

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Leavitt’s comments come despite polls consistently showing Republicans are likely to lose the House next week and face a tough battle to retain control of the Senate.

If both chambers fall, this could present a nightmare scenario for the president and his top officials, who are likely to face a slew of Democrat-led investigations and possible articles of impeachment.

Edgar Su/ REUTERS

“We will conduct vigorous oversight of what everybody knows is the most corrupt presidential administration in American history,” Georgia Senator and Democratic rising star Jon Ossoff said this week.

“The priorities of oversight must be the misuse of public funds, the shocking conflicts of interest, the president and first family’s self-enrichment.”

As the campaign hits its final stretch, polls show Trump continues to drag down his party, with his approval rating at 32 percent, according to an Ipsos/Reuters poll released on Monday.

The same poll also had Democrats leading Republicans by 47 percent to 36 percent among registered voters when asked which party they would support in Congress—an 11-point advantage.

Trump is responding with an intensified campaign blitz involving almost daily rallies.

But in a sign of the uphill battle Republicans face, many of his visits are in traditionally red seats.

On Monday, for example, he hit Mississippi to support incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in an unexpectedly tightening race against Democrat Scott Colom.

Caught by the press pack, Ramaswamy answered a grand total of two questions and fled, with his aides promising more talking at the next stop. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

On Tuesday, he returns to Texas to bolster embattled Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who is also facing a tight race against Democrat James Talarico.

He will then head back to Ohio on Wednesday, where MAGA candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has come under fire over a vile attack ad against rival Amy Acton, and Senate candidate Jon Husted is fighting to hold onto his seat against Democrat Sherrod Brown.

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