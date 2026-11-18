PLACE YOUR BETS Leavitt Makes Big 2028 Prediction After Telling Fox News ‘Clue’ The former White House press secretary has the next presidential cycle on her mind.

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Karoline Leavitt is weighing in on the 2028 presidential landscape, promoting what may be the most wishful thinking from Republicans as numerous Democrats consider launching a bid.

The former White House press secretary appeared on Fox News on Wednesday, where she predicted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will join what is expected to be a crowded field of Democratic candidates.

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The one-time top Trump surrogate and failed political candidate was asked about the New York congresswoman by anchor John Roberts, who noted that some believe she could end up as the nominee if she runs.

“Well, I wouldn’t underestimate her, I’ll tell you that,” Leavitt said with a laugh. “She’s a good messenger. She knows how to galvanize the far-left base of the Democrat Party.”

Karoline Leavitt predicted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will jump in the 2028 presidential race. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The discussion came up after AOC appeared on Fox News for the first time in more than six years.

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“I think John, the fact that she was willing to sit down with you on Fox News for the very first time is a tell that, yes, she is interested in running for president,” Leavitt said. “Maybe I’ll be wrong, but mark it down as a prediction.”

The New York progressive congresswoman sat down for an interview in the studio this week with “America Reports,” where Roberts slipped in a question at the very end about her 2028 political ambitions.

“Just before we go, 2028’s coming up,” Roberts said. “The DSA wants you to be their candidate. You’ve got to decide soon if you’re going to go.”

AOC campaigning with Florida Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon ahead of the midterms. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“I mean, my focus is on doing what’s best for people,” Ocasio-Cortez responded with a laugh. “I’m less about the horse race. You know, these elections just happened. Let’s get some results for people first, and then we can talk about elections later.”

Speculation about AOC’s future political moves, including whether the congresswoman, elected in 2018, would run for president or even challenge New York Senator Chuck Schumer when he’s up for reelection in 2028, has been raging for months.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez watch the Buffalo Bills play the Baltimore Ravens at Murphy's Sports Bar, in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York, US, November 1, 2026. Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

During the 2026 midterm season, the politically savvy 37-year-old lawmaker did hit the campaign trail for a series of Democratic candidates, including in battleground states, and funneled money from her campaign war chest to help members of her party in tight races.

But she also furiously crisscrossed her own state, fueling speculation that she might challenge Schumer, the current Senate minority leader.

In September, the congresswoman, who was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, told The New York Times that she’s doing the “math” as she weighs her next move.

But the left wing of the Democratic Party has been pushing for the progressive darling to make a bid for the White House.

This month, progressive groups launched “Ready for AOC” to lay the groundwork and recruit the Democratic lawmaker to run for president.

The Democratic Socialists of America’s New York City chapter also passed a resolution this month urging Ocasio-Cortez to launch a White House bid despite some members believing she had strayed from DSA’s core policy objectives in recent years.

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