LeBron James Out Indefinitely With Right Ankle Sprain
The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is out of the NBA season indefinitely with a right ankle sprain. The NBA star wrote on Twitter, “Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left.” The injury was the result of a collision with Atlanta Hawks player Solomon Hill during a game the Lakers lost 99-94. Hill tweeted in response to the news, “Would never disrespect the game and take a player out purposely... he knows that. that’s all that matters to me. praying for a speedy recovery.”