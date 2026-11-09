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CAREER CROWNED

Legendary Director, 88, to Miss Own Oscar Ceremony

The renowned director had to prerecord his speech.

Irish actor Paul Mescal (R) poses with British director Ridley Scott on the red carpet upon arrival for the Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of the film "Gladiator II."

Justin Tallis/Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

Ridley Scott, the legendary filmmaker behind movies like 1982’s Blade Runner and 2015’s The Martian, has been tapped to receive an honorary Oscar at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 17th annual Governors Awards on Sunday night. But the director, whose career spans six decades, won’t be able to attend in person. The London-based English auteur, who turns 89 on Nov. 30, underwent a minor medical procedure last week, and has been advised by doctors not to fly while he recovers. His wife, children, and grandchildren will fly to Los Angeles to accept the award on his behalf, and the ceremony will screen a prerecorded video of his acceptance speech. Scott made his feature directorial debut at 40 with 1977’s The Duellists and went on to make a string of acclaimed films, including 1979’s Alien, 1991’s Thelma & Louise, and 2000’s Gladiator. His films have earned him four Oscar nominations and grossed more than $5 billion worldwide.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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