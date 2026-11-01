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Legendary MLB Pitcher Dies at 83

Jerry Koosman was the pitching star of the Mets’ 1969 World Series victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Jerry Koosman pitching against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium during the 1968 season.

Malcolm Emmons/Malcolm Emmons, Reuters

By Lauren Hartley

Jerry Koosman, who led the New York Mets to their first World Series Title in 1969, died Sunday after battling several illnesses. The 83-year-old died surrounded by family in Osceola, Wisconsin. The Mets shared the news, writing, “We send our thoughts and prayers to his family.” The Mets first discovered the Minnesota-born pitcher while he was playing for the United States Army. He made his MLB debut in 1967 and also pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies. He was the pitching star of the Mets’ 1969 World Series victory against the Baltimore Orioles. Koosman retired after the 1985 season with a 222-209 record and a 3.36 ERA. Among pitchers with at least 3,500 career innings, his ERA ranks 39th in MLB history. The team retired the two-time All-Star’s No. 36 and inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 1989.

Read it at The New York Post

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