THREE-POINTER Legendary NBA Coach Marries Former Assistant’s Ex-Wife The two men won multiple championships together. Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

A legendary NBA coach has married his former assistant’s ex-wife. San Antonio Spurs president Gregg Popovich has tied the knot with Mary Barth Budenholzer, according to marriage records seen by TMZ. Popovich, 77, worked closely with Mike Budenholzer as they went on to win four NBA Championships with the Spurs. He remarried in Bexar County, Texas, on September 16, according to the documents—a decade after her divorce from Budenholzer. Mike Budenholzer worked closely with her new husband, coaching under Popovich from 1996 to 2013. He later left to coach the Atlanta Hawks and won the coach of the year award in 2015. During their time together, the two men won four of Popovich’s five NBA titles. Exactly when the new couple got together remains unknown. Popovich’s first wife, Erin, died in 2018. The Budenholzers have four children together, according to the New York Post: William Vincent, John Bent, Savoia Elizabeth, and Hanna Louise.

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