TRAGIC DETAILS Legendary NBC Broadcaster’s Cause of Death Revealed The sportscaster worked for NBC Sports until his death last week. Ben Jared/Ben Jared/PGA TOUR, Getty Images # 1

The cause of death of longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks has been revealed. Hicks, 64, died of multifocal pneumonia, according to his death certificate, obtained Tuesday by the California Post. He was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m. on Nov. 11 at a hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut. Hicks also suffered from pulmonary edema, a buildup of fluid in the lungs, an upper respiratory infection, and autoimmune hemolytic anemia, the document revealed. Hicks’ wife, ESPN sportscaster Hannah Storm, announced his death last week. “Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” she wrote in a statement. Hicks worked at NBC from 1992 until his death and was known for voicing high-profile sporting events, including the Olympics, the PGA Tour, and Notre Dame football. Tiger Woods and Michael Phelps were among the many athletes to pay tribute to Hicks, both of whom were central to some of his most memorable calls.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register