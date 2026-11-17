The cause of death of longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks has been revealed. Hicks, 64, died of multifocal pneumonia, according to his death certificate, obtained Tuesday by the California Post. He was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m. on Nov. 11 at a hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut. Hicks also suffered from pulmonary edema, a buildup of fluid in the lungs, an upper respiratory infection, and autoimmune hemolytic anemia, the document revealed. Hicks’ wife, ESPN sportscaster Hannah Storm, announced his death last week. “Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” she wrote in a statement. Hicks worked at NBC from 1992 until his death and was known for voicing high-profile sporting events, including the Olympics, the PGA Tour, and Notre Dame football. Tiger Woods and Michael Phelps were among the many athletes to pay tribute to Hicks, both of whom were central to some of his most memorable calls.
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