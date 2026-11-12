VOICE OF A GENERATION Legendary NBC Broadcaster Dies at 64 The broadcaster was the voice behind some of his generation’s most memorable moments in sports. Ben Jared/Ben Jared/PGA TOUR, Getty Images # 1

The iconic NBC Sports newscaster Dan Hicks died Wednesday following an acute illness, his family announced. He was 64. His family did not disclose the nature of the illness. “Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” Hicks’ wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, said in a statement. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.” Hicks was one of the most well-known sportscasters of his generation, voicing high-profile events including the Olympics, PGA Tour, and Notre Dame football. He famously called Tiger Woods’ dramatic putt to force a playoff at the 2008 U.S. Open as well as the U.S. swim team’s stunning comeback at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. “Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person,” NBC Sports’ Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon said in a statement. “In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.” Hicks is survived by his wife, Hannah Storm, whom he met at CNN, and their three daughters.

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