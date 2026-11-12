 Skip to main content
VOICE OF A GENERATION

Legendary NBC Broadcaster Dies at 64

The broadcaster was the voice behind some of his generation’s most memorable moments in sports.

Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks has died at age 64.

Ben Jared/Ben Jared/PGA TOUR, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

The iconic NBC Sports newscaster Dan Hicks died Wednesday following an acute illness, his family announced. He was 64. His family did not disclose the nature of the illness. “Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” Hicks’ wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, said in a statement. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.” Hicks was one of the most well-known sportscasters of his generation, voicing high-profile events including the Olympics, PGA Tour, and Notre Dame football. He famously called Tiger Woods’ dramatic putt to force a playoff at the 2008 U.S. Open as well as the U.S. swim team’s stunning comeback at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. “Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person,” NBC Sports’ Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon said in a statement. “In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.” Hicks is survived by his wife, Hannah Storm, whom he met at CNN, and their three daughters.

Read it at Golf Channel

CHEAT SHEET

Legendary NBC Sports Broadcaster Dies at 64

Incredible Moment Boy Is Found After 6 Days Lost in Wild

Star of Hit CBS Comedy Series Dies at 62

Cruise Passenger, 72, Lost at Sea After Plunging From Ship

Empress’ 198-Carat Sapphire Sells for Jaw-Dropping Price

D.C. Shooting Near White House Leaves at Least 1 Person Dead

SEE MORE CHEATS