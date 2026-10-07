Lelo’s Luxury Sex Toys Are Up to 20% Off Right Now for October Prime Day
Lelo’s biggest sale of the year is here.
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Fall is officially here, which means we’ve now entered cuffing season. With temperatures dropping, there’s no better time to make nights at home cozier. Lelo’s luxury sex toys are the perfect treat to spice up your fall routine, whether you’re cuddling up with an S.O. or keeping it solo. The brand’s biggest sale of the year is here: Lelo is offering up to 50 percent off its most popular sex toys during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. Each device is designed to elevate your self (or partnered) pleasure routine.
Not sure where to start? Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
Sila Cruise Sonic Clitoral Massager
Down From $120
Another great choice is the top-rated Soraya 2. It’s engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Sorya 2 G-Spot and Clitoral Vibrator
Down From $186
Unlike most male masturbators, the Enigma Double Sonic G-Spot & Clit Toy delivers triple stimulation, reaching the A-spot, G-spot, and clitoris for “layered pleasure.”
LELO Enigma Double Sonic G-Spot & Clit Toy
Down From $262
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