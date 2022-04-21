Save $35 on a LEVOIT Air Purifier and Stop Spring Allergies in Their Tracks

As spring begins to take full swing, the trees and flowers begin blooming with beautiful fruits and flowers. This is rather terrible news for anyone that suffers from seasonal allergies. The gorgeous burst of life in nature also causes a massive burst of pollen in the air that will leave you sneezing with a runny nose wherever you go. This is made especially worse if these air particles begin entering your home. Once inside, your sinuses will not rest for weeks if not longer.

The LEVOIT Air Purifier is a perfect solution to this. Through its cylindrical design, the HEPA filter inside can take in air from all parts of the room. The purifier can clean and disperse air effectively in a room up to 1005 square feet. The HEPA filter reduces airborne particles as well as smoke particles and lingering odors. Today on Amazon, you can buy the LEVOIT Air Purifier for $35 off the listed price to cost $185. Especially with spring allergies looming around the corner, keeping the air in your home clean is about to become absolutely essential.

LEVOIT Air Purifier Down from $220 Buy this air purifier today for $35 off. Buy at Amazon $ 185 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.