Lewinsky's Back in New Book

Did you miss her? Monica Lewinsky speaks in The Death of American Virtue by Ken Gormley—what Politico calls “the first definitive history of the Clinton scandal.” Lewinsky tells Gormley that she now believes that Clinton lied about their relationship during his grand-jury testimony. Gormley also says that Clinton had an affair much earlier with Susan McDougal, the Whitewater figure who spent 18 months in jail for refusing to testify before Kenneth Starr and the grand jury. Clinton, for his part, is still miffed about the whole brouhaha. He tells Gormley that the head of the House impeachment team, Henry Hyde, was a “bitter right-winger” and a “hypocrite.”