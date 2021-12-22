FBI Joins Desperate Search for 3-Year-Old Girl Who Vanished From Playground
WHERE IS SHE?
The FBI has joined the search for 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil two days after she vanished from a playground in San Antonio, Texas. Police said Khil was last seen on Monday afternoon when her mom left her for an unknown amount of time at a playground inside an apartment complex. Good Morning America reported Wednesday that federal agents have now joined the search for the girl, who, according to ABC News, is not believed to have been taken by another family member. Lina is described by police as being around 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, and she was wearing a black jacket, a red dress, and black shoes at the time of her disappearance on Monday. Police have urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call SAPD Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.