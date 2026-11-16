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ROUND TWO

Lindsay Clancy Case Takes New Turn With Judge’s Decision

A lone holdout juror derailed the first trial, prompting allegations of bias from the defense.

Lindsay Clancy and her attorney, Kevin Reddington, appear in court during a status conference hearing at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on November 16, 2026. Clancy, the US mother accused of killing her three children, will face a retrial from March 29, a judge ruled on Monday, after a jury deadlock in the high-profile case.

Greg Derr/Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

The Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three young children will face a second murder trial after a single juror prevented the first from reaching a verdict. Lindsay Clancy and her legal team appeared in court Monday for a status hearing, where a judge set a new trial date of March 29, 2027. The announcement comes after Judge William Sullivan decided last week not to rule on defense attorney Kevin Reddington’s motion to dismiss all charges against Clancy following a mistrial caused by a lone holdout juror. Reddington argued that the judge failed to question holdout juror Michael Desronvil about his impartiality after Desronvil publicly discussed his Catholic faith, raising concerns that his religious beliefs may have influenced his vote. Clancy is accused of strangling her three children—Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months—with exercise bands at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. She then allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from a second-story bedroom window. Now paralyzed and using a wheelchair, she’s facing three counts of first-degree murder. Both the defense and prosecution have more than four months to prepare for the second trial, but it’s unclear whether their legal strategies will change. The defense has argued Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings, while prosecutors maintain that she acted deliberately and knew her actions were wrong.

Read it at NBC News

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