Lindsay Lohan Trades ‘DUIs for DIY’ in Her New Super Bowl Commercial

We’re calling it now: 2022 will be the year of the Lindsay Lohan renaissance. Earlier this week, Netflix teased LiLo’s return to acting in the first look at her upcoming holiday rom-com. And now, fans can catch her in a hilariously self-deprecating Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness that features cameos from William Shatner, Dennis Rodman, and Danny Trejo. (Because Super Bowl commercials are nothing if not vehicles to employ the most random assortment of celebrities.)

The fitness franchise released the ad, titled “What’s Gotten into Lindsay?” on YouTube Friday morning, and it will also air during next week’s game. It opens on the early-aughts star running on a treadmill under a sign that reads “judgment free zone,” as Shatner begins narrating her efforts to change her party girl past.

“She’s never been sharp,” Shatner says as Lohan bests Rodman on Jeopardy!. The next clip shows the former tabloid fixture sleeping soundly at three in the morning, much to the dismay of the paparazzi waiting for her outside of a nightclub.

The funniest self-own, though, shows Lohan bedazzling an electronic ankle monitor for Trejo. Shatner declares, “She’s even more productive, trading DUIs for DIYs,” poking fun at her, um, lengthy rap sheet. “The verdict is?” Lohan asks, to which Trejo replies, “Gorgeous.”

The punchline of the ad, of course, is that Lohan owes all these positive life changes to becoming a Planet Fitness member (as if she would ever settle for anything less than Equinox, but whatever, we’ll suspend our disbelief). Lohan proves she’s a good sport by giving a knowing smirk to the camera, and she later reflected on filming the commercial in an interview with People. “It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today,” she said. New year, new LiLo.