Lindsay Lohan’s New Lawyer Demands Jail

With the actress in a sober-living facility, her new lawyer Robert Shapiro is fast whipping her into shape—he agreed to represent Lohan as long as she goes to jail. “I have agreed to represent Ms. Lohan on the condition that she complies with all the terms of her probation, including a requirement of jail time that was imposed by Judge Marsha Revel,” Shapiro told TMZ, adding that Lohan “is suffering from a disease that I am all too familiar with.” (Shapiro’s son died of a drug overdose in 2005.) This comes on the heels of Lohan’s previous lawyer, Shawn Chapman Holley, quitting in frustration, and Shapiro urging Lohan to enter a sober-living facility in Los Angeles where he is a founder.