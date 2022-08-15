Judge Tosses Lindsey Graham’s Attempt to Dodge Georgia Election Probe Subpoena
START TALKING
In the effort to carve a name for himself during the Atlanta-area Trump probe, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also made himself the perfect target. A federal judge ordered Monday that Graham must appear for an Aug. 23 interview in the grand jury investigation into efforts to influence or disrupt the 2020 election process. Graham will be questioned about two phone calls he had with Georgia election officials, one of which allegedly described the process of counting absentee ballots. “Senator Graham has unique personal knowledge about the substance and circumstances of the phone calls,” wrote U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May in her 22-page opinion denying Graham’s motion to quash a subpoena ordering him to testify. “And though other Georgia election officials were allegedly present on these calls and have made public statements about the substance of those conversations, Senator Graham has largely (and indeed publicly) disputed their characterizations of the nature of the calls and what was said and implied. Accordingly, Senator Graham’s potential testimony on these issues… are unique to Senator Graham.”