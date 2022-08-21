Lindsey Graham Won’t Appear Before Georgia Grand Jury—Not Yet, Anyway
ELECTION MEDDLING
The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals has paused Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) ordered appearance before a grand jury investigating tampering in the 2020 election. The court shot back the decision to toss out Graham’s motion to quash the Atlanta-area grand jury subpoena. The grand jury is investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, where U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May determined Graham had unique perspective and testimony that compelled him to comply. Graham was expected to be appear for an Aug. 23 interview with the grand jury to be questioned about two phone calls he had with Georgia election officials, one of which allegedly described the process of counting absentee ballots. Graham’s attempt to avoid the subpoena is based on a constitutional “Speech or Debate” clause, which protects federally elected officials from being asked to testify regarding matters related to their congressional office. The appeals court panel, comprised of three judges, will be consulted again after the subpoena is modified for “further consideration,” according to CNN.