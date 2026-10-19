MOTHER ANGEL Lingerie Model Shocks Fans With Runway Walk 6 Weeks After Birth The new mom shocked audience members at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Barbara Palvin surprised fans by hitting the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show just six weeks after becoming a mom.

The 33-year-old Hungarian supermodel graced the Los Angeles runway on Oct. 18, wearing a flowy, sheer pink dress with a deep V layered over a pale pink bra and matching underwear.

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Barbara Palvin shocked fans by appearing on the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway just six weeks postpartum. Dimitrios Kambouris/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secr

The look was styled with oversized silver VS earrings, and her long, golden-brown hair was given the show’s signature bombshell blowout: tons of volume and bouncy waves.

Barbara Palvin poses backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026, in Los Angeles. The lingerie model gave birth just six weeks earlier. Anna Webber/Getty Images for Victoria's Secr

In a second appearance, she stunned in a sequined white corset top and matching underwear with a dramatic sheer train and giant angel wings.

Supermodel Barbara Palvin, who is a new mom, appeared on the runway at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show twice on October 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Dimitrios Kambouris/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secr

Palvin’s husband, Dylan Sprouse—who starred in the Disney series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody with his twin brother, Cole Sprouse—was seen in the crowd, standing up and cheering as she strutted.

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The couple married on July 15, 2023, and revealed the birth of their daughter, Sylvie, on Sept. 28 in a shared Instagram post.

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“We took Labor Day literally this year,” the couple wrote in the post.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the "Histoires Parallèles (Parallel Tales)" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2026, in Cannes, France. Gisela Schober/Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Fans expressed their surprise at Palvin’s radiant postpartum appearance across social media, saying she “deserves all the adoration for getting back up there six weeks postpartum.”

Supermodel Barbara Palvin and her husband, actor Dylan Sprouse, announced the birth of their first child, Sylvie, on Sept. 28 in a shared Instagram post. Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse/Instagram

“She still ate that runway. Mother of the year,” one person commented on an X post.

“She is that girl period. I can’t believe she just had a baby!” added another.

Barbara Palvin walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026, in Los Angeles. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secr

“Where are her wings? She deserves them! She is gorgeous,” said another fan.

Some fans likened her return to superpowers, but the new mom, who was scouted on the streets of Budapest at age 13, downplayed it.

“I tell everyone: This is normal. Maternity leave is six to eight weeks; I’m six weeks tomorrow, so I’m just doing what everyone else is doing,” she told Page Six in a backstage interview.

Barbara Palvin walked the 2 026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles as a new mom. Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Palvin said she prepared for the show by focusing on postpartum recovery and doing some “light exercises.”

“My body bounced back, luckily, really quickly, and I think it’s because I’ve never been healthier,” she said, adding that she only ate organic foods during pregnancy.

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