Lionel Messi Among Four Soccer Players Sidelined by COVID-19

Read it at CNN
Soccer legend Lionel Messi is out of play after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his team Paris Saint-Germain. Three other players also tested positive and are “in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol.” France–which has a population of around 68 million—logged 232,200 cases on Friday, which is the highest daily caseload ever registered in Europe. The country’s health ministry is considering new measures to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.