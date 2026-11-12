‘THANK YOU ALL’ Lionel Richie, 77, Breaks Silence After Major Health Fears The music legend has endured months of hospital visits and a heart procedure. Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater # 2

Lionel Richie has reassured fans he is “doing just fine” after a string of health scares and a heart procedure. The 77-year-old Grammy winner addressed the crowd during Wednesday’s performance at The Wynn, declaring: “I’m back. I don’t know where I was, but I’m back.” He added: “Thank you all so much for caring about me.” Richie also joked about needing electrolytes to keep doing his energetic performances, telling fans he had learned the hard way that water alone was not enough. “Now let me tell y’all something, for years I thought that water was important. And then, one day, I got dizzy and I said, ‘Bring me some water,’ and the man said, ‘You don’t need water, you need electrolytes,’” he said. His return comes two months after he underwent a procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, or AFib. He had previously been hospitalized after suffering dizziness during performances in June and August, forcing him to cancel several shows.

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