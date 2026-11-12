Lionel Richie, 77, Breaks Silence After Major Health Fears
The music legend has endured months of hospital visits and a heart procedure.
Lionel Richie has reassured fans he is “doing just fine” after a string of health scares and a heart procedure. The 77-year-old Grammy winner addressed the crowd during Wednesday’s performance at The Wynn, declaring: “I’m back. I don’t know where I was, but I’m back.” He added: “Thank you all so much for caring about me.” Richie also joked about needing electrolytes to keep doing his energetic performances, telling fans he had learned the hard way that water alone was not enough. “Now let me tell y’all something, for years I thought that water was important. And then, one day, I got dizzy and I said, ‘Bring me some water,’ and the man said, ‘You don’t need water, you need electrolytes,’” he said. His return comes two months after he underwent a procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, or AFib. He had previously been hospitalized after suffering dizziness during performances in June and August, forcing him to cancel several shows.
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation