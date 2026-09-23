HEART TIMES Lionel Richie in Hospital After New Health Fears This marks Lionel’s third hospitalization in three months. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Lionel Richie has been hospitalized for the second time in a month after suffering a heart issue. The 77-year-old singer is being treated for atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat, and underwent atrial fibrillation ablation this week, a minimally invasive procedure that creates scarring in the heart to stop faulty electrical signals from disrupting its rhythm, TMZ reports. “Lionel underwent a common procedure for Atrial fibrillation. The doctor said everything went perfectly,” his representative told Page Six. “Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.” The “Hello” singer’s latest hospitalization—his third in as many months—has forced the cancellation of the next three concerts on his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. Richie was rushed to a local hospital’s intensive care unit after struggling to finish his concert in St. Louis late last month, spending three days in the hospital undergoing tests for cardiac issues before being released. In late June, Richie cut a show short in St. Paul after experiencing dizziness on stage; paramedics escorted the four-time Grammy winner from the venue during an unplanned intermission.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register