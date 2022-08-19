This Nostalgic Mini Blender Is Perfect for On-the-Go Shakes & Frozen Cocktails

I love smoothies. What began during a period of extensive dental work amid the kale-smoothie boom has turned into a lifelong affair. They’re a great way to have a quick meal, acceptable to drink during meetings, and perfect for a post-workout refuel. Unfortunately, buying smoothies can be pricey, and bringing them pre-blended from home is very disappointing (ew, sludge). Enter the BlendJet–a little USB-chargeable blender that you can bring anywhere. And right now, they’re available in the most adorable retro Lisa Frank designs that add rainbow-colored, adorable delight to your shake-making (are the ’80s and ’90s retro? FML).

Weighing a mere 1.3 lbs, and standing at just nine inches, this on-the-go shake maker will blend 15 smoothies before needing a recharge. Since it charges via USB, any standard laptop or car charger works, making cocktails, lattes, and other beverages, accessible at the beach, office, or dorm. Using the food processor mode, anything from guacamole to hummus is ready in seconds. Scouted editor, Mia, loves whipping eggs in hers for a fluffy omelet.

Blendjet x Lisa Frank Portable Mini Blender Buy at Barneys Warehouse $ 65 Free Shipping

This is a small blender, so don’t expect Vitamix-levels of power (or a Vitamix-level price tag)–these clock in at just $50-65, depending if a color’s on sale. I’m obsessed with the Lisa Frank patterns, like the pink-rainbow leopard, but they also come in a wide range of colors to suit any taste or decor. They’re so quiet when running, that you won’t disturb your neighbors while whipping up culinary delights, either. Go forth and blend– to your neon-colored heart’s content!

