Lisa Marie Presley Blasted ‘Priscilla’ Script Before Her Death: Report
‘I DON’T UNDERSTAND’
Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla got the stamp of approval from its eponymous subject—but less enthused about the project was Priscilla and Elvis’ daughter, who reportedly wrote to the filmmaker ahead of production to express her horror at the script. According to two Sept. 2022 emails obtained by Variety, Lisa Marie Presley was deeply troubled by her father’s depiction. “My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative,” she reportedly wrote. “As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character. I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?” Presley said that, should the project go ahead in its then form, she would be “forced” to go public with how she felt about the film, going against both Coppola and her mother. A representative for Coppola told Variety that the director had responded with her hopes that Presley would “feel differently” when she saw the completed feature. Production began in October 2022, less than three months before Presley’s death at age 54.