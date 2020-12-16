‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Canceled After a Firing, Disagreements
NOT GONNA HAPPEN
We all wanted to see a reboot of the Lizzie McGuire show. You can admit it. But Hilary Duff says it’s not going to happen. The star of the early 2000’s hit Disney show that followed the struggles of a teen girl and her pals said on Wednesday that, despite earlier signs to the contrary, there won’t be a revival. Variety reports that Disney had already begun filming episodes for the reboot at the end of last year but paused for Duff to go on her honeymoon. Then, just before Duff’s return, the showrunner and original show creator Terri Minsky was fired. Duff and Minsky reportedly wanted to do a more adult version of the show and Disney wanted to make a show that would resonate with a new generation of younger Disney fans. In her statement, Duff said: “[S]adly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.” Many of the original stars had signed on for new episodes, including Adam Lamberg, who plays Lizzie’s friend Gordo.