Lizzo Cheats While Attempting Australian Drinking Custom
THAT AIN’T A SHOEY
Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo has been mocked for attempting an iconic Australian practice known as a “shoey” while performing at a concert in Sydney. The “shoey” is an Australian term for drinking a beverage—usually alcoholic—out of a shoe. It has become a popular part of sports and festival culture and been performed by Harry Styles in Perth and Post Malone in Sydney. Australian F1 favorite Daniel Ricciardo is known for his podium “shoeys.” On Sunday night, Lizzo joined in, but fans were quick to notice one vital detail: Lizzo did not directly drink out of the shoe but placed a bottle in the shoe and subsequently drank. “Some say she did not embrace the true shoey, given she did not actually pour her tequila into her boot,” local TV outlet 1o News reported. Meanwhile over at rival station Seven, Sunrise co-host Edwina Bartholomew described it as an “attempt” and claimed: “I’m not sure that counts as a shoey.”