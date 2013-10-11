LMVH Denies Nicolas Ghesquière Rumors; Michael Kors Collaborates With Gwyneth Paltrow

LMVH Denies Nicolas Ghesquière Rumors: After the rumor-mill was abuzz Thursday with claims that Nicolas Ghesquière had been chosen as the new Creative Director at Louis Vuitton, LVMH’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “No decision is done. We have to, after the show, think and decide. But no decision will be made immediately.” Ghesquière is on the short list of talent to succeed Marc Jacobs, who served as Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director for 16 years. [WWD]

Michael Kors Collaborates With Gwyneth Paltrow: With a Stella McCartney collaboration already in the works, Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop has now added another major fashion player to the lifestyle brand. Paltrow will be teaming up with fashion designer Michael Kors to create a special Christmas line. Inspiration for the collaboration comes from the actress’s favorite pieces from Michael Kors's collections, as well as her own personal wardrobe. "Michael's clothes are gorgeous, staple American classics that never go out of style," Paltrow said. "I thought it would be wonderful to reinvent some of my favorite vintage Michael Kors looks that I have kept for years, that I wear over and over." [Vogue UK]

Christian Louboutin Launches New Skin Color Heels: Red-sole shoe designer Christian Louboutin has launched a capsule collection of heels designed to match the color of a customer's skin. The five shades, which range from "fair blush" to "rich chestnut," are designed to provide an elongating effect to the leg. But, how does one choose the right tone? The French shoemaker has also launched a Louboutin Shades iPhone app, which allows users to snap a photo of their foot and match the shade to their skin tone. [Daily Mail]

Anna Dello Russo Needs $50k Per Outfit: For Anna Dello Russo, the sky is the limit in terms of both outfit choices and price tags. A recent Moda Operandi video series entitled The One That Got Away asks fashion insiders to cite an item of clothing they couldn’t get their hands on or decided not to buy but wish they had. Dello Russo responded: “It doesn’t happen to me.” She told fellow street-style star Giovanna Battaglia in their video, “I missed so many boyfriends but not outfits, darling. For me, I have to look expensive. I need…fifty thousand dollars [for] each outfit a day.” For fashion week, that amounts to nearly $1.3 million -- if, of course, she only wears one outfit per day. [Fashionista]