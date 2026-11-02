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EARLY BLACK FRIDAY

Lola Blankets Are 50% Off During Its Early Black Friday Sale

The internet’s favorite luxury blanket brand is half off ahead of Thanksgiving.

Lola Blanket Summer Sale

Lola Blankets.

By Mia Maguire

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Fall is officially here, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything. As we inch closer to winter (and the holiday hosting season), it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and machine-washable. Right now, the brand is offering a very generous 50 percent off deal to help us quell our post-summer blues during its early Black Friday sale. In addition to this rare sitewide sale, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself or lock down the ultimate gift for the person on your list who swears they “don’t want anything.”

Lola Blanket

Lola Blanket Christmas in August Sale

Shop At Lola Blanket

If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions. Either way, it’s one of the brand’s biggest deals of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself. Use the code BF50 at checkout to unlock the savings.

Mia Maguire
Mia MaguireCommerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

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