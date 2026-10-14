 Skip to main content
PRETTY IN PINK

Lola Blanket Taps LoveShackFancy for Its Latest Collection

The internet’s favorite faux fur blanket just got a pretty-in-pink makeover for fall.

Lola Blanket x Love Shack Fancy

Lola Blankets.

By Mia Maguire

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Just in time for cuffing season, cult-favorite blanket brand Lola Blankets is giving its trademark “life-changing softness” a LoveShackFancy makeover. The new drop contains two limited-edition blankets in exclusive LoveShackFancy-inspired designs, “Petal Pink” and “Rosy Bows.” Each blanket also comes with an exclusive Lola Blankets x LoveShackFancy branded tote bag, making the collection even more giftable—and romantic.

Lola Blanket
$125

Lola Blankets x LoveShackFancy Rosy Bows Blanket

Shop Now Lola Blanket
Lola Blanket
$125

Lola Blankets x LoveShackFancy Petal Pink Blanket

Shop Now Lola Blanket

If you’re not familiar with Lola’s durable yet super-soft faux fur blankets, consider this your sign to add one to your lineup ASAP. Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Each blanket features OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with pets (or partners) easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Plus, they’re stain-resistant and machine-washable (a rarity in the faux fur blanket category!). The Lola Blankets x LoveShackFancy drop is available in three sizes: Baby ($125), Medium ($275), Large ($325), and XL ($425). Shop the limited-edition capsule at LolaBlankets.com, LoveShackFancy.com, and select retail locations.

Mia Maguire
Mia MaguireCommerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

CHEAT SHEET

Search for Cruise Passenger Who Went Overboard Ends in Shock

6 Killed in Plane Crash Near Tourist Destination

Archaeologists Make Mind-Blowing 4,000-Year-Old Discovery

Bomb Squad Scramble Over Man’s Shock Find in Estate Sale Box

‘Star Wars’ Actor Reveals He Secretly Married 2 Years Ago

Amelia Earhart Researchers Arrive at Carnivorous Island

SEE MORE CHEATS