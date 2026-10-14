Lola Blanket Taps LoveShackFancy for Its Latest Collection
The internet’s favorite faux fur blanket just got a pretty-in-pink makeover for fall.
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Just in time for cuffing season, cult-favorite blanket brand Lola Blankets is giving its trademark “life-changing softness” a LoveShackFancy makeover. The new drop contains two limited-edition blankets in exclusive LoveShackFancy-inspired designs, “Petal Pink” and “Rosy Bows.” Each blanket also comes with an exclusive Lola Blankets x LoveShackFancy branded tote bag, making the collection even more giftable—and romantic.
Lola Blankets x LoveShackFancy Rosy Bows Blanket
Lola Blankets x LoveShackFancy Petal Pink Blanket
If you’re not familiar with Lola’s durable yet super-soft faux fur blankets, consider this your sign to add one to your lineup ASAP. Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Each blanket features OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with pets (or partners) easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Plus, they’re stain-resistant and machine-washable (a rarity in the faux fur blanket category!). The Lola Blankets x LoveShackFancy drop is available in three sizes: Baby ($125), Medium ($275), Large ($325), and XL ($425). Shop the limited-edition capsule at LolaBlankets.com, LoveShackFancy.com, and select retail locations.
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