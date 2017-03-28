London Attacker’s Wife ‘Shocked’ by Violence

The wife of the man who killed four people and injured dozens more outside British Parliament last week said Tuesday she was “saddened and shocked” by his actions. Fifty-two-year-old Khalid Masood drove his car over pedestrians on Westminster Bridge last Wednesday before stabbing an officer at the gates of Parliament. He was shot dead by police on the scene. His wife, Rohey Hydara, released a statement through the Metropolitan Police. “I am saddened and shocked by what Khalid has done. I totally condemn his actions,” she said. “I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. I would like to request privacy for our family, especially the children, at this difficult time.” On Monday, Masood’s mother, Janet Ajao, expressed a similar sentiment, noting that she has “shed many tears” for Masood’s victims.
