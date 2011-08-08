CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    London Riots Rage On

    Across the Pond

    Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

    Riots roiled London for the second night in a row Sunday, touching neighborhoods in the north, south, and east of the city. Police have arrested 160 people and accused them of “copycat criminal activity,” referring to Saturday’s riots, which erupted after police killed 29-year-old Mark Duggan. (The Guardian notes that ballistic tests cast doubts on police’s claim that Duggan fired a weapon at them.) The rioting included looting and arson. Thirty-five police officers were injured in Saturday and Sunday’s riots.

    Read it at The Guardian