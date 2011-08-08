London Riots Rage On

CHEAT SHEET
Riots roiled London for the second night in a row Sunday, touching neighborhoods in the north, south, and east of the city. Police have arrested 160 people and accused them of “copycat criminal activity,” referring to Saturday’s riots, which erupted after police killed 29-year-old Mark Duggan. (The Guardian notes that ballistic tests cast doubts on police’s claim that Duggan fired a weapon at them.) The rioting included looting and arson. Thirty-five police officers were injured in Saturday and Sunday’s riots.