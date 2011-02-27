Los Angeles Gets Snow Over Weekend

CHEAT SHEET
Snow in San Francisco is one thing, but snow in Los Angeles? Burbank, Glendale, and Studio City all saw snow, hail, or some sort of frozen precipitation called graupel "that certainly looked like real snow," said a weather service specialist. Much of the snow in the city melted quickly—though not before some in Burbank could have a snowball fight—but the mountains received several feet of the stuff and police had to escort cars along some of the higher altitude roads like the Grapevine. The rare flurries are part of a weather system moving down from Canada that’s dropped snow and rain across much of the state.