Los Angeles Police Shoot Man Near Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles Police opened fire on a man near the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, sparking panic in the area and leaving the man hospitalized. His condition was not immediately known. The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear. An LAPD spokesperson said officers had been responding to reports of a man with a gun, but it was not clear if those reports proved to be true. Footage from the scene showed paramedics performing chest compressions on the sidewalk as a crowd of bystanders gathered.