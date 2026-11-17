'ATTENTION DEPENDECY DISORDER' Loser Harry’s Earthshot Hijack Plot Fails Spectacularly: Royal Expert Harry’s trip to Ukraine was about more than just rallying troops, a top royal journalist says.

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Prince Harry is forcing himself back into the royal limelight with headline-grabbing antics in a war-torn country, a top royal journalist alleges.

As his popularity continues to wane back home, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit Sunday to the Superhuman Center rehabilitation clinic in Lviv, Ukraine, where he fraternized with injured soldiers and assured them they will “win” the war with Russia.

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“Every single time I come back to Ukraine, I feel welcome, I feel warmth. You’re going to win the war, and then you’re going to be set up for success,” Harry said at the event.

Harry told Ukrainian soldiers that the United Kingdom has their back. Efrem Lukatsky/Efrem Lukatsky/via REUTERS

However, former Page Six deputy editor and news commentator Paula Froelich tells The Royalist that she believes the highly publicized trip was another case of Harry’s “attention dependency disorder,” rather than a gesture of actual goodwill.

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“If he doesn’t get a headline or he’s not in the paper at least three or four times a week, the poor guy starts to fade away like he’s invisible and doesn’t know what to do,” Froelich said. “You got plenty of veterans at home who need your help, and he ain’t paying attention to them.”

Harry’s trip to the east also coincided with Prince William and Princess Catherine’s trip to Mumbai, India, for the Earthshot Prize Awards, a global initiative founded by the next-in-line that awards winners prizes around $1.3 million dollars to bolster environmental solutions.

William and Catherine attended the Earthshot Awards in Mumbai, India on Sunday. Phil Noble/Phil Noble/REUTERS

“To put yourself in a position where it looks like you are trying to steal the thunder from an environmental NGO… just seems so incredibly crass,” The Royalist host Tom Sykes said. “It just feels like a sort of angry child stamping their feet and going, ‘Look at me, look at me, look at me,’ doesn’t it?”

In the public eye, Harry’s friends have maintained that there is no estrangement between him and King Charles. The Sussex couple recently announced that they’d be staying in England over the holidays, but Sykes suggested it may have something to do with Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., being arrested in Florida on child pornography charges.

Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, has been arrested on child pornography charges in Florida. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/Handout/via REUTERS

“Now they’re saying they’re staying here,” Sykes said. “People can’t help thinking it’s not completely unconnected to developments in Meghan’s family, specifically the orange jumpsuit that her father was photographed wearing the other day.”

In the wake of revelations about her father, Sykes said Meghan has appeared “haunted” by her lack of control over the narrative.

“Something has obviously really massively changed,” Sykes said. “She looks genuinely like not in control of the situation… And now we’ve got sort of Harry trying to pretend it’s business as usual.”

Froelich said that she was surprised to see such emotional imagery of Meghan, considering she has reportedly known about her father’s situation for the last several years.

“She’s leaning into the role of grief store in chief,” Froelich said. “He’s leaning into the role of ‘I’ve got your back, soldiers,’ when, of course, he only really has his own back.”

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

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