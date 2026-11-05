Lost $3 Million Georgia O’Keeffe Painting Found in Closet

A Rhode Island woman unearthed a long-lost Georgia O’Keeffe painting in her aunt’s closet in New York City. The artwork, titled “Near Abiquiu, New Mexico,” was created in 1930 and is valued at $3 million. “I wondered, ‘Is there any way I can keep this?,’” the woman, identified only as Betsy, told the New York Post. “But once we started exploring what the value of the piece was, I realized that it’s worth more than my house.” Betsy said her late aunt, an “incredibly accomplished” former Foreign Service worker, received the painting from her mother as a graduation gift in the 1960s. The 10-by-24-inch painting sat in her closet, in its original box, under a row of fur coats, for four decades. According to the Post, the landscape will go on view in a free, public exhibition at Christie’s New York auction house before going to auction this month.
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