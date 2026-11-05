FOUND TREASURE Lost $3 Million Georgia O’Keeffe Painting Found in Closet The missing landscape spent four decades sitting under a row of fur coats. Christie's # 1

A Rhode Island woman unearthed a long-lost Georgia O’Keeffe painting in her aunt’s closet in New York City. The artwork, titled “Near Abiquiu, New Mexico,” was created in 1930 and is valued at $3 million. “I wondered, ‘Is there any way I can keep this?,’” the woman, identified only as Betsy, told the New York Post. “But once we started exploring what the value of the piece was, I realized that it’s worth more than my house.” Betsy said her late aunt, an “incredibly accomplished” former Foreign Service worker, received the painting from her mother as a graduation gift in the 1960s. The 10-by-24-inch painting sat in her closet, in its original box, under a row of fur coats, for four decades. According to the Post, the landscape will go on view in a free, public exhibition at Christie’s New York auction house before going to auction this month.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register