Louisville PD Investigating Reports of Officer Participating in Abortion Clinic Protest
‘POSTURE OF NEUTRALITY’
The Louisville Police Department is investigating reports that a uniformed officer participated in an anti-abortion protest Saturday, reportedly bringing his gun and squad car. Volunteers who escort patients to the provider tweeted pictures of the car and its license plate at EMW Women’s Surgical Center, one of the few remaining abortion clinics in Kentucky. The volunteers tweeted, “There is an @LMPD police car in front of the clinic. The officer, with his gun on his hip, is marching in front of the clinic with a 40 days for life sign.” 40 Days for Life is anti-abortion organization. The officer has not been publicly identified.
The department said in a statement to the Courier-Journal, “It was brought to our attention that an employee may have participated in a protest or demonstration while in uniform and using an LMPD vehicle. We are investigating the matter and if it is determined that an employee engaged in such activities, they will immediately be placed on administrative reassignment while the investigation proceeds. It is essential that we maintain a posture of neutrality while representing the department.”