Louisville Wins NCAA Championship

After 27 years, Louisville finally has an NCAA championship. The top-ranked Cardinals triumphed 82–76 over Michigan to win the championship in New Orleans on Monday night after a tournament filled with upsets and a particularly heartbreaking injury by their own Kevin Ware. The Cardinals wore his No. 5 during warm-up, with “Ri5e to the Occasion” written on the front. Ware watched the game on the sidelines, calling the team “my brothers.” Luke Hancock—named the Most Outstanding Player after scoring 22 points—led Louisville to victory. Other high scorers from the Cardinals were Peyton Siva, who scored 18, and Chane Behanan, who chipped in 15. Michigan shot 52.1 percent from the floor, the fourth-best in title game loss.