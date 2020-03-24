‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘The Circle’ Renewed for Two More Seasons by Netflix
Dating reality show Love Is Blind has been renewed for two additional seasons on Netflix. The streaming site said on Tuesday that it had also renewed a social media competition show called The Circle for two more seasons. Love Is Blind, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, gained recognition for its unconventional dating rules: men and women are put into individual pods and get to know each other through a wall. If couples fall in love and choose to get engaged, they leave the pods together and enter the real world where their relationship is put to the test. The second season is set to premiere in 2021, Netflix announced. “It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”