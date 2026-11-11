TREAT YO’ SELF Score Up to 70% Off Lovehoney’s Advent Calendars, Vibrators, and More During Its Black Friday Sale From beginner-friendly vibrators to the almost-sold-out advent calendars, Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale is the perfect time to spice up your lineup before the holidays. Lovehoney

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As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.

Right now, you can save up to 70 percent during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before holiday houseguests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.

Lovehoney Lovehoney Couple’s Advent Calendar (24 Day) 71% off See At Lovehoney

Turn your holiday countdown this year into something a little naughtier (and more fun) with Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the classic tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar (worth over $400, but on sale for just $179 right now). With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.

Lovehoney Peach Toy Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator See At Lovehoney

This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.

Lovehoney We-Vibe Chorus App and Remote Controlled Rechargeable Couple's Vibrator See At Lovehoney

Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Chorus Couple’s Vibrator is designed to deliver pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.

Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.

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