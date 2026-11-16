COME & GET IT Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovense’s Early Black Friday Sale Lovense gives you new ways to explore intimacy on your own terms—and without paying full price. Lovense

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Black Friday used to mean in-person doorbuster deals on TVs, air fryers, and cozy sweaters—and waiting in never-ending lines in the cold just to get in. Fortunately, now you can score most of the same deals online from the comfort of your couch... and before Thanksgiving week even begins. This year, Lovense is turning up the heat with a blowout sale on its luxe sex toys. Shoppers can enjoy up to 70 percent off across a range of toys, from vibrators to couples’ devices. Whether you’re a curious newbie or a seasoned sex toy connoisseur, Lovense’s sale offers new, exciting ways to explore pleasure.

One of Lovense’s bestsellers is the Lush 4, which proves great things come in small packages. This little egg vibrator teases the clit and G-spot simultaneously with 7,000 vibrations per minute (yes, really). It’s whisper-quiet, and it pairs with an app, so a lover can take control from across the room, or across the country.

Lovense Lush 4 55% off Buy At Lovense

Another great option is the Osci 3, a powerful rabbit vibrator designed with two rotating heads that move in perfect rhythm: one teasing the clit while the other stimulates the G-spot. The real showstopper is that the Osci 3 heats up in 60 seconds, delivering a warm, natural feel.

Lovense Osci 3 70% off Buy At Lovense

Whichever toy you choose, you won’t be disappointed this holiday season. After all, self-care (in all forms!) is one of the best ways to keep seasonal stress at bay—especially with prices marked down up to 70 percent off.

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