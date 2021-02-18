‘Lower Than Low:’ Florida Man Robbed People’s Homes as They Attended Funerals
BURIAL BURGLAR
A Florida burglar allegedly targeted people’s homes while they were attending funerals, hitting the houses during the daytime and grabbing cash, jewelry, guns, silver and more. Ronald Rose, 42, was arrested earlier this week and is facing 10 counts of burglary and more than a dozen counts of grand theft. He was finally caught after his rental car was spotted and identified as being present during one of the burglaries; cops then noticed that there were nine more burglaries over the past few months where the residents had been away at funerals that were publicly listed. “People who burglarize or steal are low, so victimizing people during a time when they are grieving the loss of a loved one… that’s lower than low,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press release. “Someone who is willing to take advantage of people at a time like this has no compassion or consideration, and is a true menace to society.”