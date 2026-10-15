MONEY MAKER Grammy Winner, 49, Shares His Simple Rule for Staying Healthy His 20-plus years in the music industry have taught him valuable lessons about wellness. Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Ludacris is revealing the simple wellness secrets that keep him sane amid a busy schedule.

The Grammy-winning hip-hop artist, whose birth name is Christopher Bridges, was just 23 when he released his major-label debut album Back for the First Time in 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 49, he’s working on a new full-length album, preparing to film with the Fast & Furious franchise, touring, and collaborating with brands all while balancing family, fitness, and longevity.

Ludacris, whose birth name is Christopher Bridges, poses for a portrait in 2001. Sal Idriss/Sal Idriss/Redferns

Ludacris has four daughters, Cadence Gaëlle Bridges, 11, and Chance Oyali Bridges, 5, whom he shares with his current wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

He shares Cai Bella Bridges, 12, with Tamika Fuller and his eldest, Karma Bridges, 25, with ex-girlfriend Christine White.

Ludacris, with his four daughters and wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 18, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Tommaso Boddi/Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The “Stand Up” rapper told NewBeauty in an Oct. 13 interview that while his curiosity has led him to try all kinds of wellness trends—including Himalayan salt caves, cold plunges, and red light therapy—he keeps his everyday routine pretty basic.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Ludacris said he boils it down to eating healthy, working out, and sleeping well.

Ludacris poses with Snoop Dogg in 2003. Gregory Bojorquez/Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images

Even on the road, the hip-hop legend looks for organic, farm-to-table restaurant options, he said, adding that he thinks “the world is starting to conform to having those types of choices.”

The Rollout rapper, who also stars as Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious series, said working out is a non-negotiable for him. He does it five to seven days a week.

Ludacris has starred as Tej Parker in several "The Fast and the Furious" films, including "2 Fast 2 Furious." Universal Pictures

“I try to find the right gym—usually it’s at a hotel—or if not, then I’ll…find a place where I can be outside and do bodyweight things,” Ludacris said.

Continuing, “If I am just in the room, then I’ll get some free weights, and I’ll get on Zoom with my trainer if he’s not with me.”

His workout routine includes strength training, squat jumps, and push-ups.

Ludacris performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

As for skincare, Aveda lotion takes “the best care of my skin and [balances] my pH levels,” he said.

But the rapper’s most important wellness trick might be the simplest of them all: getting enough sleep.

“That’s the number one priority,” he said.

Ludacris in a March advertisement campaign with the vitamin and multivitamin brand One A Day. One A Day/Instagram

In a March advertisement campaign with One A Day, a vitamin and multivitamin brand, Ludacris pokes fun at wellness trends like red light therapy and saunas, asking, “When did health get so Ludacris?”

“Health doesn’t need to be Ludacris,” the hip-hop star said in the vitamin brand’s Instagram video caption. “Which is why I teamed up with One A Day. Had a lot of fun shooting this and leaning into some of the wild wellness trends out there.”

“When it comes to my routine, I keep it simple and have been taking One A Day for years,” Ludacris said.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register