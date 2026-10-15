Grammy Winner, 49, Shares His Simple Rule for Staying Healthy
His 20-plus years in the music industry have taught him valuable lessons about wellness.
Ludacris is revealing the simple wellness secrets that keep him sane amid a busy schedule.
The Grammy-winning hip-hop artist, whose birth name is Christopher Bridges, was just 23 when he released his major-label debut album Back for the First Time in 2000.
At 49, he’s working on a new full-length album, preparing to film with the Fast & Furious franchise, touring, and collaborating with brands all while balancing family, fitness, and longevity.
Ludacris has four daughters, Cadence Gaëlle Bridges, 11, and Chance Oyali Bridges, 5, whom he shares with his current wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, 40.
He shares Cai Bella Bridges, 12, with Tamika Fuller and his eldest, Karma Bridges, 25, with ex-girlfriend Christine White.
The “Stand Up” rapper told NewBeauty in an Oct. 13 interview that while his curiosity has led him to try all kinds of wellness trends—including Himalayan salt caves, cold plunges, and red light therapy—he keeps his everyday routine pretty basic.
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Ludacris said he boils it down to eating healthy, working out, and sleeping well.
Even on the road, the hip-hop legend looks for organic, farm-to-table restaurant options, he said, adding that he thinks “the world is starting to conform to having those types of choices.”
The Rollout rapper, who also stars as Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious series, said working out is a non-negotiable for him. He does it five to seven days a week.
“I try to find the right gym—usually it’s at a hotel—or if not, then I’ll…find a place where I can be outside and do bodyweight things,” Ludacris said.
Continuing, “If I am just in the room, then I’ll get some free weights, and I’ll get on Zoom with my trainer if he’s not with me.”
His workout routine includes strength training, squat jumps, and push-ups.
As for skincare, Aveda lotion takes “the best care of my skin and [balances] my pH levels,” he said.
But the rapper’s most important wellness trick might be the simplest of them all: getting enough sleep.
“That’s the number one priority,” he said.
In a March advertisement campaign with One A Day, a vitamin and multivitamin brand, Ludacris pokes fun at wellness trends like red light therapy and saunas, asking, “When did health get so Ludacris?”
“Health doesn’t need to be Ludacris,” the hip-hop star said in the vitamin brand’s Instagram video caption. “Which is why I teamed up with One A Day. Had a lot of fun shooting this and leaning into some of the wild wellness trends out there.”
“When it comes to my routine, I keep it simple and have been taking One A Day for years,” Ludacris said.
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