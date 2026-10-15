 Skip to main content
MONEY MAKER

Grammy Winner, 49, Shares His Simple Rule for Staying Healthy

His 20-plus years in the music industry have taught him valuable lessons about wellness.

Ludacris at "The Fate of the Furious" premiere in 2017.

Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Ludacris is revealing the simple wellness secrets that keep him sane amid a busy schedule.

The Grammy-winning hip-hop artist, whose birth name is Christopher Bridges, was just 23 when he released his major-label debut album Back for the First Time in 2000.

At 49, he’s working on a new full-length album, preparing to film with the Fast & Furious franchise, touring, and collaborating with brands all while balancing family, fitness, and longevity.

Hip-hop artist Ludacris, whose birth name is Christopher Bridges, poses for a photo on Jan. 1, 2001.

Ludacris, whose birth name is Christopher Bridges, poses for a portrait in 2001.

Sal Idriss/Sal Idriss/Redferns

Cast member Henry Winkler attends a premiere for the fourth and final season of the television series 'Barry' at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 16, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
AYYYY!

‘Happy Days’ Star Reveals His Secret to Wellness at 80

Roosa Rahkonen

Ludacris has four daughters, Cadence Gaëlle Bridges, 11, and Chance Oyali Bridges, 5, whom he shares with his current wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, 40.

He shares Cai Bella Bridges, 12, with Tamika Fuller and his eldest, Karma Bridges, 25, with ex-girlfriend Christine White.

Ludacris, with his four daughters and wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 18, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

Ludacris, with his four daughters and wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 18, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

Tommaso Boddi/Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The “Stand Up” rapper told NewBeauty in an Oct. 13 interview that while his curiosity has led him to try all kinds of wellness trends—including Himalayan salt caves, cold plunges, and red light therapy—he keeps his everyday routine pretty basic.

Ludacris said he boils it down to eating healthy, working out, and sleeping well.

American rapper and actor Ludacris and American rapper, record producer, and actor Snoop Dogg pose for a photo in August 2003 in Los Angeles, California.

Ludacris poses with Snoop Dogg in 2003.

Gregory Bojorquez/Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images

Even on the road, the hip-hop legend looks for organic, farm-to-table restaurant options, he said, adding that he thinks “the world is starting to conform to having those types of choices.”

The Rollout rapper, who also stars as Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious series, said working out is a non-negotiable for him. He does it five to seven days a week.

Hip-hop artist Ludacris stars as Tej Parker in "2 Fast 2 Furious."

Ludacris has starred as Tej Parker in several "The Fast and the Furious" films, including "2 Fast 2 Furious."

Universal Pictures

“I try to find the right gym—usually it’s at a hotel—or if not, then I’ll…find a place where I can be outside and do bodyweight things,” Ludacris said.

Continuing, “If I am just in the room, then I’ll get some free weights, and I’ll get on Zoom with my trainer if he’s not with me.”

His workout routine includes strength training, squat jumps, and push-ups.

Ludacris

Ludacris performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

As for skincare, Aveda lotion takes “the best care of my skin and [balances] my pH levels,” he said.

But the rapper’s most important wellness trick might be the simplest of them all: getting enough sleep.

“That’s the number one priority,” he said.

Ludacris in a March advertisement campaign with the vitamin and multivitamin brand One A Day.

Ludacris in a March advertisement campaign with the vitamin and multivitamin brand One A Day.

One A Day/Instagram

In a March advertisement campaign with One A Day, a vitamin and multivitamin brand, Ludacris pokes fun at wellness trends like red light therapy and saunas, asking, “When did health get so Ludacris?”

“Health doesn’t need to be Ludacris,” the hip-hop star said in the vitamin brand’s Instagram video caption. “Which is why I teamed up with One A Day. Had a lot of fun shooting this and leaning into some of the wild wellness trends out there.”

“When it comes to my routine, I keep it simple and have been taking One A Day for years,” Ludacris said.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Rapper Big Sean poses in the Press Room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
ABS-OLUTELY FALSE

Rapper Says Abs Are ‘Unfortunately Real’ Amid Implant Rumors

Jada Washington

Play Video
Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW