RUNWAY RUNAWAY Boeing 747 Slams on the Brakes in Near Collision An American Airlines crew “made every wrong turn possible.” picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I # 3

Two passenger planes have narrowly avoided colliding on the runway at Miami International Airport. Lufthansa flight LH463, a Boeing 747-8 bound for Frankfurt, was taxiing on Thursday when it had to stop suddenly as an American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner turned into its path. The incident sparked tense discussion among air traffic controllers, audio published by Simple Flying shows. Flight AA1155 had been arriving from Philadelphia but, upon landing, “made every wrong turn possible,” the tower said. Crew aboard the German plane said they “had to make a full stop at full taxi speed.” They added, “that was very close to an accident in the making.” LH463 departed 53 minutes late and touched down in Germany 39 minutes behind schedule, according to Flightradar24.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register