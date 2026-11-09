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RUNWAY RUNAWAY

Boeing 747 Slams on the Brakes in Near Collision

An American Airlines crew “made every wrong turn possible.”

10 March 2024, Hesse, Frankfurt/Main: A Lufthansa Boeing 747 takes off from Frankfurt Airport. The cabin crew union Ufo has called on around 19,000 Lufthansa flight attendants to strike from Tuesday. The strike is expected to have a massive impact on air traffic in Munich and Frankfurt. Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa (Photo by Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

By Harry Thompson

Two passenger planes have narrowly avoided colliding on the runway at Miami International Airport. Lufthansa flight LH463, a Boeing 747-8 bound for Frankfurt, was taxiing on Thursday when it had to stop suddenly as an American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner turned into its path. The incident sparked tense discussion among air traffic controllers, audio published by Simple Flying shows. Flight AA1155 had been arriving from Philadelphia but, upon landing, “made every wrong turn possible,” the tower said. Crew aboard the German plane said they “had to make a full stop at full taxi speed.” They added, “that was very close to an accident in the making.” LH463 departed 53 minutes late and touched down in Germany 39 minutes behind schedule, according to Flightradar24.

Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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