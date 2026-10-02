CAUGHT ON CAMERA Luigi Mangione’s Arrest Captured on Newly Unsealed Bodycam Video Mangione admitted to killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson earlier this summer.

Luigi Mangione’s capture is seen in newly unsealed video showing police closing in at the Pennsylvania McDonald’s where the killer was finally apprehended. Bodycam footage obtained by CNN follows officers into the Altoona restaurant on Dec. 9, 2024, five days after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel. Mangione, 28, then the target of a manhunt, is questioned before being cuffed and taken to the station, where officers search his possessions and recover a firearm from his backpack. Parts of the video were screened in court last winter as Mangione’s lawyers fought to exclude evidence from his trial. A judge later found an initial bag search at McDonald’s unlawful, while allowing prosecutors to use the gun and notebook recovered during the station search. Mangione admitted in August that he killed Thompson while pleading guilty to federal stalking charges. He faces up to life in prison at sentencing Dec. 18. His separate New York murder prosecution is paused while a judge considers his double-jeopardy challenge.

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