Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale Dropped Early—Shop Its Best Sale of the Year Before It’s Gone
The premium activewear brand rarely has sales.
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It’s finally here: Lululemon’s Black Friday event 2026 is officially here (and, this year, it dropped earlier than ever before). Aside from its ‘We Made Too Much Section,’ Lululemon doesn’t offer many sales or discounts, so if you’re a fan of the brand, this is your best chance to score up to 50 percent off women’s and men’s apparel and accessories.
The Lululemon early Black Friday sale includes hundreds of items marked down 20 to 50 percent off, including steeply discounted Wunder Under and Align leggings (two of the brand’s bestsellers), men’s running shorts, chic bomber jackets, and, yes, the viral belt bag in several patterns and colorways.
Of course, because Lululemon rarely goes on sale, stock tends to run out quickly, so we suggest acting fast. In fact, we’re already seeing sizes run out of stock in some of the brand’s bestselling items. Take advantage of Lululemon’s Black Friday markdowns now. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite scores.
Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 23-Inch
Men's Daydrift Classic-Fit Trouser Regular
Define Nulu Cropped Jacket
Everywhere Crossbody Bag 2L
Pack It Down Long Jacket
Smooth Spacer Quarter Zip
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >
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