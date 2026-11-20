BLACK FRIDAY 2026 Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale Dropped Early—Shop Its Best Sale of the Year Before It’s Gone The premium activewear brand rarely has sales. The Daily Beast/Lululemon

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It’s finally here: Lululemon’s Black Friday event 2026 is officially here (and, this year, it dropped earlier than ever before). Aside from its ‘We Made Too Much Section,’ Lululemon doesn’t offer many sales or discounts, so if you’re a fan of the brand, this is your best chance to score up to 50 percent off women’s and men’s apparel and accessories.

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