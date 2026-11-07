PSA: Lyma’s Luxury At-Home Laser Is 25% Off
The splurge-worthy near-infrared lasers are marked down for a limited time during its early Black Friday sale.
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If you’re looking to cut down on in-office aesthetic treatments for glowing skin, now’s the time to buy premium tools to help you get started. One of our favorite skincare and wellness brands, Lyma, is having a rare sale ahead of Black Friday—and this time, it includes the cult-favorite near-infrared lasers, The Lyma Laser and the Lyma Laser Pro.
Lyma was founded by former fashion journalist and luxury publicist Lucy Goff after a postpartum septicemia (blood poisoning) diagnosis opened her eyes to a void in the wellness industry.
Dr. Paul Clayton, an expert in preventative degenerative disease, introduced Goff to clinically dosed supplements, inspiring a collaboration. Together, they created the Supplement, a high-grade nutraceutical made with ingredients like turmeric, ashwagandha, saffron, and vitamins D and K to improve sleep, reduce anxiety, enhance focus, and sharpen immunity. It was an instant success.
Lyma Laser
Cut to 2026, and Lyma has solidified itself as a pioneer in the industry, with innovations engineered to keep its customers feeling and looking their best. While still known for its supplements, the beauty brand has recently garnered a cult following for its premium at-home laser and clinical-grade skincare.
All Lyma products are backed by science and patented technology, and have been shown to reduce skin damage without the pain, downtime, or a trip to the dermatologist.
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The Lyma early Black Friday sale is live and will continue while supplies last. Discounts will be applied at checkout. This is a once-annual opportunity. In other words, take advantage while you can.
Lyma Laser Pro
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