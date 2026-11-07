BLACK FRIDAY CAME EARLY PSA: Lyma’s Luxury At-Home Laser Is 25% Off The splurge-worthy near-infrared lasers are marked down for a limited time during its early Black Friday sale. LYMA.

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If you’re looking to cut down on in-office aesthetic treatments for glowing skin, now’s the time to buy premium tools to help you get started. One of our favorite skincare and wellness brands, Lyma, is having a rare sale ahead of Black Friday—and this time, it includes the cult-favorite near-infrared lasers, The Lyma Laser and the Lyma Laser Pro.

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Lyma was founded by former fashion journalist and luxury publicist Lucy Goff after a postpartum septicemia (blood poisoning) diagnosis opened her eyes to a void in the wellness industry.

Dr. Paul Clayton, an expert in preventative degenerative disease, introduced Goff to clinically dosed supplements, inspiring a collaboration. Together, they created the Supplement, a high-grade nutraceutical made with ingredients like turmeric, ashwagandha, saffron, and vitamins D and K to improve sleep, reduce anxiety, enhance focus, and sharpen immunity. It was an instant success.

LYMA $ 2,021 Lyma Laser Unlike other at-home lasers, the Lyma Laser uses near-infrared light to stimulate cells at a chemical level through photobiomodulation. This works to help reduce sagging, soften fine lines, and lift redness without heat or injury to the skin. Shop Now LYMA

Cut to 2026, and Lyma has solidified itself as a pioneer in the industry, with innovations engineered to keep its customers feeling and looking their best. While still known for its supplements, the beauty brand has recently garnered a cult following for its premium at-home laser and clinical-grade skincare.

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All Lyma products are backed by science and patented technology, and have been shown to reduce skin damage without the pain, downtime, or a trip to the dermatologist.

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The Lyma early Black Friday sale is live and will continue while supplies last. Discounts will be applied at checkout. This is a once-annual opportunity. In other words, take advantage while you can.

LYMA $ 4995 Lyma Laser Pro Designed for the face, neck, and body, the Lyma Laser Pro delivers in-office results faster than its predecessor, thanks to being three times more powerful than the O.G. Shop Now LYMA

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