KEVIN COMES HOME Macaulay Culkin Teams Up With A-Lister for ‘Home Alone’ Sequel This would be the movie franchise’s seventh film since the original’s release in 1990. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

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A Home Alone sequel is reportedly in early development at Disney, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg writing. Rumors have swirled that Macaulay Culkin has been eyeing a return to the franchise since last summer, according to Variety, especially after he appeared in a Christmas-themed McDonald’s commercial on Tuesday as a grown-up Kevin. Culkin himself had previously teased the idea of returning if the premise for the reboot was “just right.” Although plot details and the cast remain a mystery, Culkin himself is said to be producing the project through Rogen and Goldberg’s production company Point Grey Pictures. As the popular 1990 classic directed by Chris Columbus goes, 8-year-old Kevin McCallister wishes he never had to see his family again after a series of arguments, including with his mom, played by the late Catherine O’Hara, while packing for Christmas vacation in Paris. His parents then accidentally leave him home alone, leaving him to defend himself against the neighborhood’s bandits, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. The original movie was the second-biggest movie of its release year, while the sequel two years later was the third-highest-grossing film of the year. By the third, viewership fell off as Culkin grew out of the role and a different director stepped in. The fourth and fifth only aired on TV, and the sixth, Home Sweet Home Alone, was a Disney+ release.

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