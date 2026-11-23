IN OUR HEARTS Thanksgiving Parade to Honor Tragic Hippo Fiona The retailer will have a small tribute for the dearly departed 9-year-old hippo. Albert Cesare / Enquirer/via REUTERS # 1

Macy’s will honor Fiona the Hippo in its 100th Thanksgiving Day parade after the animal’s death last Thursday. The retailer announced that volunteers handling the Blue Hippopotamus balloon will wear blue patches commemorating the 9-year-old, who died at Cincinnati Zoo after ingesting a knit hat that fell into her enclosure. “Fiona brought joy to millions, including so many in the Macy’s community in Cincinnati. This year, as Macy’s welcomes our own beloved Blue Hippo back to the Parade, we wanted to mark Fiona’s memory,” the company said in a statement. Macy’s will also donate to the zoo in Fiona’s memory. Fiona the Nile Hippopotamus was born prematurely and drew a global social media following as her handlers documented her painstaking growth from an underweight infant with medical difficulties to adulthood. On the day of her death, Macy’s announced it would reintroduce the balloon to the Thanksgiving display. It led to some backlash online, but others saw the announcement as an unintended tribute to the social media star. The original blue hippo balloon was deliberately cut loose during the 1931 parade–with a bounty set for its recapture–but it never returned

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