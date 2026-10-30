FIRST OF ITS KIND ‘Mad Max’ Actor’s Death from Anti-Aging Drugs Is Revealed The actor was 75 and trying to defeat time. Albert L Ortega/Shutterstock

A coroner has linked the sudden death of Australian actor and martial arts icon Richard Norton to unapproved anti-aging treatments known as peptides.

Norton, who appeared in the Mad Max series and trained celebrities like Charlize Theron and Liam Neeson, died of cardiac arrest on March 30, 2025, in Melbourne. He was 75.

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Coroner David Ryan announced on Oct. 28 that the star’s death was caused by complications from injecting CJC-1295 and Ipamorelin, two unapproved peptides prescribed to him by a doctor.

Richard Norton appeared healthy in a photo posted days before his death on March 30, 2025. Richard Norton/Instagram

“Norton had been taking amounts of the medication in excess of the dose prescribed by his medical practitioner,” Ryan said in the report.

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Some peptide advocates claim that the injectables stimulate the body’s natural growth hormone production, and the products are often paired to improve sleep, enhance muscle recovery, support fat loss, and provide other wellness benefits.

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However, research supporting these claims remains limited.

According to the report, the actor had been prescribed peptides before. He reached out to Dr. Muchnicki, an Australian general practitioner who specializes in holistic healthcare, to discuss the treatment for his asthma, osteoarthritis, and pain from previous shoulder reconstructions.

The late Richard Norton was an Australian actor and martial arts icon who trained celebrities such as Charlize Theron and Liam Neeson for movie stunts. IMDB

After talking through the risks “in detail” and undergoing a series of blood tests, he began taking the peptides, which were prepared by a licensed compounding pharmacy in Queensland.

Days before his death, Norton told Dr. Muchnicki that he was “feeling good” on the treatment.

The star also admitted to a nurse that he had been taking “double” the prescribed dose. The nurse then told him to only take what was prescribed.

Australian actor and martial arts icon Richard Norton poses with Actor Tom Hardy in 2024. Richard Norton/Instagram

The report found he became unresponsive hours after that discussion.

His wife of more than 30 years, Judy Green, confirmed his death in an Instagram post, writing: “I am numb and devastated. I have no words. I have lost my everything.”

“I know there is, and will be, lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being. The love of my life,” she continued. “I’m using this time to come to terms with my great loss.”

Australian actor Richard Norton died in Melbourne on March 30, 2025, at 75. His wife of more than 30 years, Judy Green, confirmed his death in an Instagram post. Richard Norton/Instagram

According to the coroner’s report, the Medical Board of Australia investigated Dr. Muchnicki and found that the clinical care he provided was “a standard reasonably expected,” but his notes were “sparse, inadequate, and perfunctory.”

Dr. Muchnicki acknowledged the criticisms, accepted accountability for his actions, and “expressed sorrow for the impact on Richard and his family,” the report found.

He received a caution, but the board ruled that regulatory action was not merited.

The coroner also recommended that the Therapeutic Goods Administration review the benefits and risks of peptides, writing that they should “consider whether further restrictions ought to be imposed on their use”.

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