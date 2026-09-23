SAD MAX ‘Mad Max’ Star Dies at 79 The singer starred alongside Tina Turner in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. ABC News Australia

Hard-rock frontman and actor Angry Anderson has died at 79, surrounded by loved ones in Australia following a sudden health battle. The Rose Tattoo frontman—celebrated globally for his role alongside Tina Turner in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome—died weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest while on tour in Germany. His bandmates and family confirmed his death in a statement, remembering him as a “devoted father, and much-loved bandmate, friend, and member of the wider music and entertainment community” whose loss “will be deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him.” Beyond his international rock stardom and chart-topping solo hit “Suddenly,” Gary Stephen Anderson led a life marked by deep personal tragedy and political controversy. In 2018, his son Liam was killed during a drug-fueled assault in Australia, leaving the singer “condemned to a life of sadness.” Anderson twice stood for parliament in Australia — for the House in 2013 as a National, and for the Senate in 2016 for the anti-Islam Australian Liberty Alliance. He lost both times. He drew fierce backlash for his anti-Islam remarks and criticism of refugee policy, though he later admitted his views had softened.

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